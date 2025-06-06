California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 606 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

VSCO opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

