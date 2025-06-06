California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,415 shares of company stock worth $12,967,930. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PAG opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

