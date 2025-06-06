Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 17,096 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.