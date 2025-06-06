B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $136.62 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105,973 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.