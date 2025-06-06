Armis Advisers LLC Invests $4.22 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4%

NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

