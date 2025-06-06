Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 138,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

