Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,653.40. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

