Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 154,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6,117.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 219,578 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -143.59%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.