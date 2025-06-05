Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 465,064 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,744,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 74,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GEM opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

