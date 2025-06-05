Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $305.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.25 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

