Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

VVV opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Valvoline by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

