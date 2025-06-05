Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Margaret Hayne Sells 80,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 34,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

