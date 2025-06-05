uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QURE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.