Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $977.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

