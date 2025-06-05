Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.02%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 394.87%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

