Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $160.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58. Ryder System has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

