Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 903.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

