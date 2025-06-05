Reviewing PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and PACCAR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.36 $15.43 billion C$3.81 3.84 PACCAR $32.36 billion 1.50 $4.16 billion $6.60 14.03

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than PACCAR. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mercedes-Benz Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mercedes-Benz Group pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PACCAR has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84% PACCAR 12.36% 23.53% 9.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 PACCAR 1 8 4 1 2.36

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $104.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. Given PACCAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Summary

PACCAR beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

