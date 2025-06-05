Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $261.08 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

