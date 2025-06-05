Rep. David Taylor Buys Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

