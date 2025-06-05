Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dayforce stock on May 27th.
Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.
Dayforce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on DAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.
Insider Activity at Dayforce
In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Representative McClain Delaney
April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
