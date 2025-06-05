Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on May 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.