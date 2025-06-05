Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on May 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

