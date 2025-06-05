Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on May 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markel Group alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,931.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,838.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,815.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,491.03 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,833,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.