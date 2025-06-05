Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on May 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,931.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,838.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,815.36. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

