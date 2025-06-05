Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on May 7th.
Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.
Markel Group Price Performance
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,931.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,838.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL
Insider Transactions at Markel Group
In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Representative McClain Delaney
April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.
About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
