Q1 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Increased by Zacks Research

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

