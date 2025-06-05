PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $834,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

