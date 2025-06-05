Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.9%

PNW opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

