Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total value of $3,028,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 755,592 shares in the company, valued at $366,152,327.28. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.