Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $6,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Semrush by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semrush by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $38,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 797,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,389.92. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $90,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,402,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,881,667.36. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,543,087 shares of company stock worth $25,445,630. 55.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.