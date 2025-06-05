Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $352,000 Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Super Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

