Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 80,238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

In related news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $90,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,672.75. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $41,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,209.04. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

