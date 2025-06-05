Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 119,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Willdan Group by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.09. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WLDN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,942.88. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $1,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,195.91. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,176. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.