Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $304,000 Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MARA by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at $62,202,060. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,615 shares of company stock worth $2,067,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MARA from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

