Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 441,083 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 416.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in FibroGen by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in FibroGen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In related news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,165.15. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. This represents a 339.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

