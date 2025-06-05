Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,960 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 328,542 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

CWAN opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,249.86. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $218,490.30. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,744. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

