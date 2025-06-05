Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $166.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

