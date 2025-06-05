Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 26,933 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Thursday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,239.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,242.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,075.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $982.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.