Insider Selling: MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Director Sells $12,800,000.00 in Stock

MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNTN Stock Down 0.9%

MNTN stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. MNTN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

