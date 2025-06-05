Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on May 20th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.1%

HTGC opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

