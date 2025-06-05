Head to Head Contrast: Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) vs. Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble and Solar Integrated Roofing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03 Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.00 -$27.40 million ($0.03) N/A

Solar Integrated Roofing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Integrated Roofing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solar Integrated Roofing beats Noble on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

