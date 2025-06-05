Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,165,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $156,483,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

