Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Financial Comparison

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Five9″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $316.65 million N/A $61.86 million N/A N/A Five9 $1.07 billion 2.06 -$81.76 million ($0.09) -323.22

Profitability

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

This table compares Computer Services and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A Five9 -1.23% 3.62% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Computer Services and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 0 6 15 0 2.71

Five9 has a consensus target price of $43.58, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Computer Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five9 beats Computer Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

