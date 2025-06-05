Financial Contrast: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of AleAnna Inc – Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of AleAnna Inc – Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and AleAnna Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 1 19 2 3.05 AleAnna Inc – Class A 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $193.09, indicating a potential upside of 38.56%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than AleAnna Inc – Class A.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and AleAnna Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 33.64% 13.68% 7.93% AleAnna Inc – Class A N/A -11.71% -0.23%

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AleAnna Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and AleAnna Inc – Class A”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $12.84 billion 3.17 $3.14 billion $16.35 8.52 AleAnna Inc – Class A $2.06 million 305.08 $3.42 million ($0.02) -472.50

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AleAnna Inc – Class A. AleAnna Inc – Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats AleAnna Inc – Class A on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About AleAnna Inc – Class A

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

