Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Iraj Amiri Acquires 1,395 Shares

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,120.40 ($2,873.56).

Eurocell Stock Up 0.7%

ECEL opened at GBX 151 ($2.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.04. Eurocell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £153.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

