Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 402,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 86,041 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,791,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 603,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $36,816.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $426,292.16. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

