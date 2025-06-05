Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.19.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DG opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 191,521 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Dollar General by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.