Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DK opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

