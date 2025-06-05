CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 903.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.